ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court will be performing virtual Valentine’s Day weddings for the 23rd year. The court says weddings will take place over zoom and are free, but couples must make an appointment in advance.

The ceremonies will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February, 14. Couples are required to get a marriage license in advance. Couple also must have two witnesses with them to sign the marriage license. Appointment slots are limited, couples can make an appointment by calling (505) 841-8287. To get a marriage license, couples can call the County Clerk’s Office at (505) 468-1243 or visiting their website.