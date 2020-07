ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Metro Court has a new judge in charge. The honorable Maria Dominguez is taking over from Chief Judge Sandra Engel, who is stepping down at the end of the month.

Judge Dominguez is known for presiding over the outreach court for the homeless as well as her role in revitalizing a program aimed at helping Native Americans struggling with substance abuse.