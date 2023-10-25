BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this year, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is offering the public an opportunity to clear outstanding misdemeanor warrants with the court.

The “Home for the Holidays – Virtual Safe Surrender” event will provide people with an opportunity to turn themselves in on outstanding misdemeanor warrants in exchange for favorable consideration by the court. The event will take place throughout the month of November.

“The last thing people want during the holiday season is to unnecessarily spend time in jail for low level warrants that could have easily been addressed,” said Chief Judge of the Metropolitan Court Joshua J. Sánchez. “We are all a part of this community, and Safe Surrender is one way the Court safely brings people back into the system while alleviating the costly and sometimes dangerous job of arresting people with active warrants.”

At the last virtual Safe Surrender event this past spring, Metropolitan Court Judges addressed 232 active warrants and collected $2,561 in outstanding fees for the state. It was the first time the court held this type of event virtually.

Those interested in clearing warrants with the Metropolitan Court can take advantage of this limited opportunity by following the steps below:

Call the court’s Customer Service line at 505-841-8151 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to verify that you have an outstanding warrant(s) with the court. Not all warrants are eligible for Safe Surrender. You must call to check.

If eligible, you will be scheduled to appear virtually in front of a judge at a later date to address the warrant(s). You will need to have Zoom downloaded on the device you will be appearing from ahead of time. Computers are available at the courthouse for those who do not have access to an electronic device. Those with warrants not eligible for Safe Surrender will be provided with options to address the outstanding matters. You can always check the status of a case by visiting the court’s website at metro.nmcourts.gov.

If you do not have private counsel, you will have an opportunity to speak with an attorney from the Law Offices of the Public Defender on the day of the Safe Surrender hearing before appearing virtually before a judge.