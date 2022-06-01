ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metro Court is teaming up with Central New Mexico University to host a job fair Thursday, June 2. The job fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeanette Stromberg Building at CNM’s main campus.

The job fair is open to anyone, but officials say they are looking to meet with students. “We are especially looking to engage students who are exploring current and future career opportunities and show them all that the Metropolitan Court has to offer,” said Court Executive Officer Robert L. Padilla in a release.

Some of benefits offered through the Metro Court include:

Medical/Dental/Vision/Rx, Short and Long Term Disability Insurance Programs

State paid life insurance, supplemental and dependent life insurance

Optional flexible spending accounts for medical, day-care, and travel expenses

Paid Vacation, Sick and Personal Leave, up to eight weeks

Ten paid holidays

Up to twelve weeks of paid parental leave

Lifetime Defined Benefits Retirement Plan

Training and career development opportunities

Higher education opportunities and educational leave

Attendees are encouraged to apply for positions online and staff will be available at the job fair to help with the application process and answer question. People attending the job fair are encouraged to dress for success and should bring proof of education and a current resume.