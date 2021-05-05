Bernalillo County looking for artists to feature in Sugar Skull Fun Run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for original artwork for this years’ Sugar Skull Fun Run happening on Oct. 24. The call for art is open to New Mexico professional and amateur artists of all ages who will need to submit a Dia de Los Muertos-themed piece.

The artwork selected will be showcased on t-shirts, face masks, promotional materials, and social media. It can be in black and white or in color and must be digitally submitted by 5 p.m. on June 25; $250 will be awarded to the selected artist.

Artists planning to submit work bust fill out an entry form and submit to publicartprogram@bernco.gov. For questions, contact Public Art Program Coordinator Kent Swanson at 505-314-0467.