ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for artists to create a piece for the North Valley Aquatics Center at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center. The deadline to apply is February, 16, 2024. The county is looking for artists based in New Mexico.

The county is seeking artists or teams working in mosaics, murals and other large scale public art. The artist chosen will be given a $75,000 budget to work with. The artist or team selected will work with local schools in the area to create a piece that represents the history, heritage and landscapes of Albuquerque’s North Valley.

To apply for the project, click here.