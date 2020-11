ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -It’s now easier to request public records from Bernalillo County. The county has launched an online portal where you can file requests under the Inspection of Public Records Act.

The portal works across all departments and county officials hope it streamlines the process and helps them answer requests faster. To use the Bernalillo County public records portal, visit bernalillocounty-nm.nextrequest.com.

