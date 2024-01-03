BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and the county are stepping in with what could be a financial boost for landlords who face pricey bills from some tenants that leave a mess at rental properties. “We really want to make sure the landlords know that they’re not alone and we’re here to partner with them,” said Shatriece Lewis, the Landlord Liaison for a new Bernalillo County program aimed at helping landlords who’ve been left with costly repairs from certain renters.

The goal of the Landlord Incentive Pilot Program is to also help ensure those landlords, keep renting to people using housing vouchers in Bernalillo County.

“I’ve heard from some landlords, and I keep hearing the same thing: you’re a blessing, you’re a Godsend, those words exactly,” said Lewis.

The program, which launched on Tuesday, comes after the city and county passed ordinances blocking landlords from discriminating against tenants based on income. Meanwhile, some landlords have shared concerns about the damages they’ve faced from people using housing vouchers.

Under the pilot, the county will pay for up to $7,500 in tenant-caused damages that landlords may face. “I think what’s most important is that I am able to build relationships with these landlords so they can talk to me to tell me, ‘hey this is what’s going on, this is what we need, this is the support we have to have in order to provide this vital service of housing,’” added Lewis.

The City of Albuquerque also has a similar program which they said could go live this month. “Ours is operating slightly differently. I believe we’re looking at up to $2,500 in damages,” said the Public Affairs Specialist for the City of Albuquerque’s Health, Housing & Homelessness Department, Katie Simon.

They hope it helps ease the minds of landlords who may have reservations about housing voucher programs. “The city and the county are both working on the problem of people who are receiving housing support, not being able to find places to live or landlords being hesitant to rent to folks on some kind of housing assistance,” said Simon.

According to Bernalillo County, they have $750,000 for the pilot program through June 2024. All inquiries regarding the program can be sent to landlordclaims@bernco.gov