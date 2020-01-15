Bernalillo County kicks off campaign to encourage census participation

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The “I Count Campaign” kicked off Tuesday, encouraging people to take part in the census.

A proper county helps in increasing federal funding to areas that need it. New Mexico is especially hard to count because of people’s immigration status, faith or even lack of government trust. But officials are reminding the public that everyone matters.

“We need to work together to ensure that every single person in our community that faces these racial inequalities are counted to guarantee that government resources are invested in neighborhoods that need them the most,” said Michelle Melendez, Director of Equity and Inclusion.

By law, if you live in the U.S. you are required to participate in the census. The census starts in 78 days.