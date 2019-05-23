Albuquerque-Metro

Bernalillo County jail invests in energy-saving upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Bernalillo County jail is becoming more energy efficient. Thursday, county officials unveiled new LED lighting, solar panels and improvements to the heating and cooling system. 

The boiler system runs on methane from a nearby landfill. The county hopes the upgrades will save more than $530,000 in energy costs. 

"Of course, we know what's going on with the environment, so we want to make out buildings as energy efficient as possible," said Julie Morgas Baca, Bernalillo County Manager. 

Jail officials say they've already seen a difference, specially with the improved lighting. 

 

