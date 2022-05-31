ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year absence, Bernalillo County is inviting the public to the annual evening in paradise celebration that is back in person this weekend. The event is on Saturday 4, starting at 3 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park, 5801 Paradise Blvd NW.

This free family-friendly event will include entertainment, a zip line, food, fun activities for the kids, and local arts and crafts vendors. After a fun afternoon, stay to enjoy the Bernalillo County Movies in the Park presentation of “Encanto.”

For more information about this event visit their website.