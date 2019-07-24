Bernalillo County intends to combat opioid overdose with ‘miracle drug’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services is partnering with the Community Health Council in the facilitation of the NARCAN training program. NARCAN is a nasal spray ingested antidote used for opioid drug overdoses.

Bernalillo County Manager, Julie Morgas Baca says there is an opioid overdose problem in Bernalillo County. Rather than ignore it, the county intends to face the problem head-on. The Metropolitan Assessment and Treatment Center (MATS) has been a community distribution site for NARCAN and has trained over 200 people on the use of NARCAN.

Keith Vinson, an Albuquerque resident recently completed the NARCAN training after having witnessed ambulatory first responders administer the NARCAN kit to an individual who had overdosed on opioids. “I didn’t know that this drug existed,” Vinson said. “What brought me to go through the training was because I had witnessed first hand how NARCAN can bring an individual back.”

Morgas Baca says the NARCAN kit is easily administered in just four simple steps. She also said during an interview that administering the NARCAN kit to someone suspected of having overdosed on opioids is completely safe. The NARCAN nasal spray will not further harm the individual whether they have overdosed on opioids or not.

Vinson says, “I would call it a miracle drug actually if you’ve seen how it brings people back, you would feel the same way.” Morgas Baca says anyone that needs help, wants training or a kit, the doors at MATS are open to anyone in the community.

MATS is located at 5901 Zuni Rd. in southeast Albuquerque and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.