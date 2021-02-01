Bernalillo County installs new zip line at park playground

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is installing a zip line at the Valle del Bosque Park playground in the South Valley. The county reports that the zip line is made by the ZipKrooz company and is the first of its kind at a county playground.

“We want kids to use our county playground facilities, and this is a big attracter,” said District 2 County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a press release. “This zip line is state-of-the-art for playground equipment for the kids and a solid investment for the county.”

Other zip lines are planned for other county playgrounds. Bernalillo County states the purchase and installation is valued at $30,000.