Bernalillo County installs handwashing stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is installing hand washing stations throughout the county to help protect the public from coronavirus. One can be seen at the care facility in Albuquerque.

Currently, there are three other locations including outside of Union Square, Animal Welfare, and the Metropolitan Detention Center. The county posted a video on its Facebook page reminding everyone to wash their hands before entering the buildings.

Officials say they plan on installing more throughout the week.

