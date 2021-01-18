Bernalillo County initiatives include Spanish programming, low-income grocery pickup for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Senior and Social Services provides health and quality of life initiatives for county residents. These initiatives are geared toward improving economic wellbeing, education, health, and more.

The development also addresses food insecurity, transportation issues, and the social isolation of seniors in the community. Additionally, senior lunches are available for pickup at five Bernalillo County locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday in a drive-thru style. Senior and Social Services Manager George Schroeder discusses how the department has kept up all of these initiatives during the pandemic.

Dance Classes

Bernalillo County has teamed up with Keshet Dance to offer online group dance classes for county seniors. The classes are an excellent way to increase mobility, relieve stress, and reenergize.

Starting January 19 through May 8, 2021, Bernalillo County Seniors ages 55 and older can participate in “Fine Wine Dance: Improvisational” and “Fine Wine Dance: Move and Stretch”. Classes are one hour and are held via Zoom.

Those interested can view the class schedule and register online. Use the promo code BERNCO21 when registering.

Home Remedies and Recipes in Spanish

There is a new free phone and online group for seniors 60 and older called “Remedios y recetas caseras“. The program started on January 9 and continues through April 24, 2021.

The group meets every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with sessions that are facilitated entirely in Spanish as participants share and discuss favorite foods, recipes, home and traditional remedies. To register call 1-877-797-7299.

This is one of many Spanish language programs offered by Well Connected Español which is a telephone and online community that offers activities, education, friendly conversation, and other discussion and support groups.

Drive-Thru Grocery Pickup for Low-Income Seniors

Free groceries are available to low-income seniors via drive-thru at a pick-up event in Bernalillo County. The event takes place on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rio Bravo Senior Center located at 3910 Isleta Blvd. SW.

For more information on Bernalillo County Senior and Social Services programs, visit bernco.gov and the Office of Senior and Social Services Facebook page.