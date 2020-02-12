Bernalillo County inching closer to selling old courthouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is moving ahead on the sale of a historic building, the old courthouse in downtown Albuquerque. It’s been closed for years, but not forgotten. It pops up in movies and TV shows once and awhile.

Built in 1926 on the corner of Tijeras and Fifth street, it even had a jail on the fourth floor.

Its look has changed over the years. Initially built with a brick exterior, in 1964, it was covered with a marble facade. On the inside, the old courtrooms often act as a backdrop for ‘Better Call Saul.’ Along with other locations around the building.

“There are a lot of ghosts in that building and sure brings back some memories of when I was a young lawyer,” said Jonathan Miller.

Although now used for county offices, Jonathan Miller remembers starting his career as an attorney inside those courtrooms.

“My mother is an attorney and I remember coming here to court with her on one of my first cases,” said Miller.

But now, it’s one of many buildings the county is working to sell. It’s part of the plan to consolidate six county offices across the city.

They’ll be moving to the Alvarado Square building on Silver between Fourth and Fifth. Last year there were reports the sale price for the old courthouse was $640,000.

What a developer might do with it is unclear, but people like Miller have their own ideas.

“I love watching the episodes of Better Call Saul where they use it. I’m sure they can use it in filming,” he said.

As we reported last year, the county’s old jail just down the block should be coming down soon.

The county will spend $2.5 million to demolish the towering eyesore. They hope to sell the land to a developer once that’s done.