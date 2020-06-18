Bernalillo County in need of artists for Tiny Home Village project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board is looking for qualified artists and artist teams to create public art for the Tiny Home Village that is under construction in southeast Albuquerque. Artists that live in New Mexico are invited to apply and the county states they must demonstrate an understanding of Bernalillo County, sensitivity towards the population of the Tiny Home Village and surrounding community, and have experience with community engagement.

The Tiny Home Village will offer housing intervention for individuals experiencing homelessness and will provide them with safe housing in a supported, single-site community setting. The village is a collaboration between Bernalillo County, the Albuquerque Indian Center, and the City of Albuquerque.

It is located on the property of the Albuquerque Indian Center at 105 Texas Street SE. The artwork will be located in the visitor parking area of the facility and artists are encouraged to include a community outreach process in the design and execution of the art.

The budget for the project is $43,000 and will be participatory and will engage the surrounding community and village residents. You can apply online as an artist or artist team.

