Bernalillo County hosts weekend flea market to benefit community fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready to find some deals. Bernalillo County will be holding a three-day fleam market starting Friday, with all the sales benefiting the Bernalillo County Quality of Life Community Fund.

Jorge Estrada from the county said because of the move to Alvardo Square, they are getting rid of office supplies. He said there will not be a single item priced more than $10.

The event will be from Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Union Square. Funds will go to supporting animal care, arts and culture, parks, recreation, and open space, senior services, and more. Visit the Facebook event page for updates.