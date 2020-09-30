Bernalillo County hosts scary movies at Isleta Amphitheater parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can get into the Halloween spirit with some scary favorites on the big screen. Bernalillo County is hosting movies in the parking lot at Isleta Amphitheater. It starts a week from Friday with The Goonies.

Other movies include A Nightmare on Elm Street and Halloween. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with movies starting at 7:30 p.m.; and are first-come, first-serve. There will also be food trucks on site. Organizers are asking movie-goers to bring non-perishable food as a donation to Roadrunner Food Bank.

Bernalillo County says no alcohol is allowed the wearing of masks outside of vehicles are required.

Movies Schedule (weather permitting):

  • Oct. 9 – The Goonies
  • Oct. 16 – A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Oct. 23 – It
  • Oct. 30 – Halloween (2018)

