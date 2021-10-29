Bernalillo County hosts Fright Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County kicked off Halloween weekend with the return of its Fright Night events around the metro. Families at the Westside Community Center were treated to games, dance performances, trunk-or-treat, a costume contest and more.

Organizers say it was tough missing out last year because of COVID-19 restrictions and it has been great to see so many people return. The center is gearing up for more events throughout the holiday season including the Christmas craft fair in December.