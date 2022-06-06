ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Parks and Rec is hosting its first summer water conservation workshop this week. The first of the series, Rainwater or Greywater: Which is right for you? is happening online on June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop will go over how residents can harvest their own rainwater and greywater systems.

It will also inform residents about free and discounted rain barrels and free laundry-to-landscape greywater kits that are available. A second workshop will be held June 11 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.