ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting a rapid fire job fair in the South Valley next week. A variety of positions are available, in multiple county departments.

The county is also looking for immediate hires for three positions at the Tiny Home Village. Applicants will be able to apply and interview on the spot. The job fair is Tuesday, April 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center.