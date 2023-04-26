BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are hoping a new ordinance will cut down on theft. The idea builds on a new state law requiring better recordkeeping on used catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are a key component of modern cars, helping to reduce exhaust emissions. Or at least they should be – recently, cars across the country have had theirs stolen.

To address the issue, New Mexico lawmakers passed Senate Bill 133, which requires secondhand metal dealers to keep records of the converters they purchase. Now, Bernalillo County has passed an ordinance to make sure dealers in unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County comply.

Under the ordinance, metal dealers can’t alter, sell, or dispose of converters within 15 days of receiving the converter. If they violate that, dealers could be subject to a fine and/or jail time.