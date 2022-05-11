ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is making sure a long-time public servant is remembered for years to come. The county dedicated its new commission chambers in honor of the late Ken Sanchez, who served on the commission from 1995 to 2002.

He went on to represent the west side on the Albuquerque City Council and was into his fourth term when he died in 2020. His colleagues remember him as a man of integrity, who never let party or politics get in the way of the right decision.

Sanchez’s accomplishments included spearheading the construction of the expansive Patrick J. Baca Library and the veterans wall at Los Volcanes Senior Center.