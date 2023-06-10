ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Movies in the Park will be returning for 2023’s summer season. It’s held by the county.

Next Friday, Bernalillo County will be showing Jungle Cruise. Food vendors will be available for anyone with a snack craving.

The event starts at dusk and is free to anyone who wants to come.

On June 23, they will be showing The Addams Family 2 at the Mountain View Community Center.

Learn more here.