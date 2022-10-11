ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has hired a new chief for the Metropolitan Detention Center. Jason Jones is currently the warden of the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa, Texas, roughly 200 miles south of San Antonio.

He has 27 years of experience. His first day at MDC is Oct. 25. This is Jones’ first New Mexico post, but the county says his family owns land near Alto.