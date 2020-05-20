Bernalillo County highlights safety practices during Phase 1 reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is currently in Phase One of reopening the economy. What will things look like as people make their transition back into the workplace and what will Election Day look like?

Bernalillo County Emergency Management Director Richard Clark discusses how they intend to provide a safe working environment for county employees while supporting their goal of reducing the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence and minimizing the impact on the county.

(courtesy Bernalillo County)

The following guidelines are in place during Phase One:

No office shall exceed more than 50% of total staff present at a given time

Office gatherings shall not exceed 10 individuals while indoors and all participants shall wear face masks at all times during gatherings

Meetings shall be held virtually whenever possible and when not possible, social distancing is required and masks must be worn

Employees that are equipped and directed to remote-work shall continue to do so

Employees shall only report at predetermined times to ensure on-site staffing doesn’t exceed 50%

Departments shall stagger shifts to achieve needed coverage and supervisors should consider alternative schedules

Clark explains that over the next two weeks there won’t be too many things happening in Bernalillo County as businesses that are able to telework are asked to continue to do so. County officials are working to ensure residents are safe during the upcoming election.

An Election Task Force has been created and they will make sure social distancing protocols are maintained at voting locations. Masks will also be available to those who don’t have one.

Clark says they are glad some non-essential businesses are opening back up but reminds residents this is a critical time to make sure there is not a resurgence in virus cases. “We don’t want any fights out there, we don’t want people to get mad at each other because somebody doesn’t have a mask on but we ask you as much as possible, please, respect your fellow man and wear that mask,” said Clark.

For more information on coronavirus, visit Bernalillo County’s website.