Bernalillo County highlights need for expanded broadband service in East Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Living in the East Mountains is beautiful and the sense of being in nature is unrivaled. However, getting a reliable internet connection isn’t always easy.

Bernalillo County is taking active steps to expand broadband service in the East Mountains. Bernalillo County Commission Chair Charlene Pyskoty discusses the work they are doing.

According to Bernalillo County, broadband speed and reliability have long been a concern of area residents however, the issue has become urgent with the coronavirus public health emergency as households use multiple devices to work and attend school from home. The county states that it requires direct community insights on current service, usage, and cost in order to make a persuasive case for state and federal funding.

Community surveys are being conducted by Bernalillo and the Village of Tijeras. The short surveys are for residents, business owners, and essential community facilities in ZIP code 87059 which is the portion of the East Mountains in Bernalillo County.

Community members are asked to respond to the appropriate survey by January 31, 2021, at midnight. There is an online survey for essential community facilities and an online survey for residents and businesses.

Bernalillo County has prepared an East Mountain Broadband FAQ to inform residents of the challenges and opportunities for improved service. For more information on Bernalillo County’s efforts to expand broadband internet services, visit bernco.gov.