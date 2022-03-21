ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Water Conservation Program has launched two new water conservation incentives. The addition of these incentives completes the six water conservation incentive programs that the County committed to in its five-year water conservation plan.

The new incentive programs are the rainwater harvesting program and the laundry-to-landscape gray water program.

The rainwater harvesting program incentivizes rainwater harvesting by subsidizing the cost of rain barrels. Rainwater harvesting conserves potable water, provides deep watering that plants/trees need and reducses storm water pollution in the Rio Grande. Customers can receive two 55-gallon rain barrels, one 200-gallon rain barrel, or one 360-gallon rain barrel. The two 55-gallon barrels come in light grey only and include no customer cost. The 200-gallon barrel is available in a range of colors and will cost $170-$360 based on barrel style. The 360-gallon barrel will cost $300 -$500 based on barrel style and comes in a range of colors.

Laundry-to-landscape gray water systems divert wastewater from your washing machine to your landscape. This program provides free kits that include all parts required for the indoor and outdoor portions of the laundry-to-landscape system. To qualify for this program, people need to take a free, online, class. People who complete the class will also be eligible for a free phone consultation to answer questions on how to install their system.

For more information and to apply, visit the Bernalillo County Water Conservation Incentive Programs webpage.

The County will be hosting two rainwater harvesting workshops. The first will be a Q&A with experts Thursday, June 23, 6 – 7:00 p.m. This workshop will be online only.

The second workshop will help people select plants for rainwater harvesting basins. This workshop will be Saturday, June 25, 9 – 11:00 a.m. at 6029 Isleta Blvd SW.