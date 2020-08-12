Bernalillo County has $1.8 million in grant money for small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County still has nearly $2 million in grant money to give to businesses struggling during the pandemic. The county received funding under the first federal stimulus CARES Act.

In June they allocated $5 million, but only dispersed $3.2 million, leaving roughly $1.8 million. In order to qualify, small businesses must have a physical establishment located within Bernalillo County and have 1-50 full-time employees, or equivalent part-time employees. Also, businesses and organizations must not have received more than $3 million in taxable receipts per annum.

According to a news release, priority will be given to businesses and organizations that did not receive funds from the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Federal Paycheck Protection Program, or small business assistance funds from the State of New Mexico or the City of Albuquerque.

The application process will start on Aug. 17, and close on Aug. 23, unless funds are exhausted sooner. Documentation for the grant application can be found on the county website at www.bernco/gov.

