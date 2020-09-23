Bernalillo County GO bond question could impact public safety facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The November election is rapidly approaching and when voters hit the polls, there will be a series of bond questions. General obligation bonds are one strand of revenue for capital projects that Bernalillo County uses and leverages to get more funding from the state.

Interim director at the Bernalillo County Fleet and Facilities Department Lisa Manwill discusses general obligation bond question number two, something voters will see on the ballot in November. This bond question is to help fund public safety facilities, county fleet and county buildings.

