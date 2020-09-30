Bernalillo County GO bond question #3 would improve community centers, parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the November election quickly approaching, there’s a series of general obligation bond questions that you’ll see on the ballot. The bonds are crucial when delegating funds throughout the community.

Bernalillo County Planning Manager John Barney discusses general obligation bond question #3 which could impact community services. Bernalillo County general obligation bond #3 would provide $16.8 million that would allow for park and playground redevelopment, ADA upgrades, improvements to existing facilities, and improvements to community centers.

It would address projects such as countywide ball field improvements, land management improvements, and aquatics redevelopment. These bonds do not raise taxes.

For additional information on 2020 general obligation bonds, visit Bernalillo County’s website.