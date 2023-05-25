BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Community leaders are once again trying to keep kids out of the arroyos and in their local public pools. “Every year, the ditches and flood banks in Albuquerque prove to be dangerous and oftentimes, fatal. That’s why we’re here, and like Josh said, prevention is what we’re talking about and prevention is the key,” says Lt. Jason Fejar with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

For the 28th year, the Ditch and Water Safety Task Force kicked off its annual Swim and Play program. This program provides kids with free, one-day passes to public pools in Bernalillo County.

“While these passes are free, we distribute them at no cost, we do ask for something in return,” adds Lt. Fejer. “I want to enforce that message to keep kids out of ditches and out of our arroyos”

People can pick up passes at any AFR or BCSO fire stations, APD area command stations, or online.