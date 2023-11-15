ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $422,031 federal grant will allow Bernalillo County to purchase a mobile health unit. The county has two mobile health units in the works, and this grant will add a third.

“These mobile health clinics will take preventative primary and behavioral health care to where they’re needed most,” District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said in a press release. “It is crucial for the well-being of our community that we provide wraparound health services, like school-based health centers, to our children.”

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was supported by New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury (N.M.- CD1).

The mobile health units will bring care to around 2,500 students and their families, Bernalillo County says. The program is a partnership with Albuquerque Public Schools and ABC Community Schools and is expected to launch in the summer of 2024.