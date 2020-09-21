Bernalillo County general obligation bonds question could impact libraries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In November, voters will get the opportunity to vote on a series of bonds. Bernalillo County Library Director Dean Smith discusses how some of the bonds on the ballot could directly affect libraries in the community.

General obligation bonds are one way capital projects such as libraries, buildings, and roads in Bernalillo County receive funds. Voters are presented with general obligation bonds questions during elections and all projects slated for GO bond funding are included in the county’s six-year Capital Improvement Plan.

GO bond funds are meant to go to the neediest projects, specifically those that are partially funded and require an additional push to be 100% funded. Construction has begun on the new International District Library and it’s expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Capital dollars can be used for the construction of the library in addition to obtaining books and materials for the city and county’s library system. For more information on the general obligation bond questions, visit bernco.gov.