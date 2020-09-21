Bernalillo County general obligation bonds question could impact libraries

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Dean Smith, Bernalillo County library director

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In November, voters will get the opportunity to vote on a series of bonds. Bernalillo County Library Director Dean Smith discusses how some of the bonds on the ballot could directly affect libraries in the community.

General obligation bonds are one way capital projects such as libraries, buildings, and roads in Bernalillo County receive funds. Voters are presented with general obligation bonds questions during elections and all projects slated for GO bond funding are included in the county’s six-year Capital Improvement Plan.

GO bond funds are meant to go to the neediest projects, specifically those that are partially funded and require an additional push to be 100% funded. Construction has begun on the new International District Library and it’s expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Capital dollars can be used for the construction of the library in addition to obtaining books and materials for the city and county’s library system. For more information on the general obligation bond questions, visit bernco.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss