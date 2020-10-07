Bernalillo County general obligation bond question #4 addresses road projects

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – With early voting and absentee ballots on their way to New Mexico homes, you will see general obligation bond questions on your ballot. General obligation bonds are secured by a state or local government’s pledge to use legally available resources including tax revenues to repay bondholders.

Public Works Division Deputy County Manager Elias Archuleta discusses general obligation bond question #4 that addresses a variety of transportation and mobility projects in Bernalillo County. Bond question #4 will provide $4.3 million to design, construct, and repair roads throughout the county including the Alameda Drain Trail, Rio Bravo Boulevard, Isleta Boulevard, and Bridge Boulevard.

The bond would also include funding for road construction and improvements to sidewalks, lighting, and would ensure ADA compliance to additional roads throughout Bernalillo County. Additionally, the funds would guarantee the federal matching funds of more than $6 million are dedicated to these projects.

For more information on bond questions, visit Bernalillo County’s website.