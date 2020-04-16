Bernalillo County first responders remain prepared during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most of the population is doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home as much as possible. First responders, however, don’t get that luxury as they are working tirelessly to keep the community safe.

Anchor David Romero spoke with Public Safety Deputy County Manager and Fire Chief Greg Perez and Lieutenant and Fire PIO David Lujan from Bernalillo County to discuss what they are doing now, what they’re seeing, and how things have changed since the pandemic started. Chief Greg says that things are going well under the current conditions.

“Our men and women are out doing what they do best and that’s serving our community and we’re extremely proud of what it is they’re doing in these uncertain times,”said Chief Greg. “Everyone’s full of a lot of fear and anxiety and dealing with it differently but our men and women get up every day and answer that call and that’s all we can expect of them.”

Since the outbreak began, the Bernalillo County Fire Department has had to implement several changes including a phased approach that began in March. The department is currently in the first of this three part phase that includes the use of PPEs on all calls.

Additionally, 911 dispatchers are screening every call they receive to determine whether the calls are possible COVID-19 cases. This allows the dispatchers to notify first responders of additional equipment they may need.

“This transition is not extremely difficult for our personnel because we’re always utilizing PPEs on a regular basis, it’s just now we have to take an additional set of precautions,” said PIO Dave. “Normally we wouldn’t go in with gowns and masks on all these types of calls but now we’re starting to do that.”

As the department is ensuring first responders are taking care of their physical health they are now offering mental and behavioral support as well. Starting next week, a psychologist will be available to the department to provide group sessions as well as individualized sessions when needed.

Department officials pointed to New Mexico statistics to remind residents that the governor’s stay-at-home order is working and the best thing to do at this time is to remain at home and practice social distancing. For more COVID-19 information and resources, visit Bernalillo County’s COVID-19 webpage.