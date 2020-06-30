Bernalillo County firefighters clean up bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters battling a small fire stopped to address a different public hazard. A crew with the Bernalillo County Fire Department was taking care of a fire near Rio Bravo in the bosque when they noticed a bunch of trash. So they returned with the appropriate supplies and spend more than an hour filling six trash bags. The crew plans to go to the Alameda area Tuesday for a similar cleanup.
