Bernalillo County firefighters clean up bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico graduate is using his downtime during the pandemic to come up with new ways more people can easily cover their faces without putting on a traditional mask. It is a simple way to follow the governor's mask mandate without ever wearing one. UNM mechanical engineering graduate Kurt Schramm is the founder of the new invention FasT-Mask.

"There's a large group of people who are just trying to hold their shirt going into stores, and the idea kind of popped into my head," Schramm said. Using a 3D printer, Schramm designed a plastic mold that people can fasten to their shirts and pull over their noses, turning any t-shirt into a cloth covering. "It does not feel nearly as restrictive when it comes to breathing," Schramm said.