ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A structure fire was reported in southwest Albuquerque.
Details are limited, but the fire took place near Bridge and Atrisco around 5:15 p.m. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were helping control traffic in the area.
Bernalillo County firefighters tackled the fire, but no other details have been announced.