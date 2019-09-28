Bernalillo County firefighter honored for saving man’s life while off-duty

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County firefighter was honored Friday for going above and beyond while off duty.

“It was like shaking the hand of an angel. I wouldn’t be here. All the doctors told me I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that fireman that saved my life,” Jose Chavez said.

Jose Chavez, 79, was driving to work on I-40 near Carnuel last month when he had a heart attack and crashed into a semi-truck. First on scene was off-duty BCFD Lieutenant Nicolas Lyon who was on his way home.

“I like giving credit to Jesus, where it really belongs. I was there in the right place at the right time, but it feels great that he’s alive,” Lt. Lyon said.

Friday, the fire department honored Lt. Lyon with the life-saving award, and as you can see, Chavez is doing well.