ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County firefighters will be hosting their annual Operation Boo for Halloween on Thursday night.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department will be handing out candy and bags to trick-or-treaters. The fire chief says it’s a chance for kids to meet firefighters without an emergency.

Treats are given while supplies last between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at all Bernalillo County Fire stations.