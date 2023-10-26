ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is holding its annual “Operation Boo” event at fire stations around the county. Kids can head to one of twelve stations to pick up candy and bags. The event will start at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

The following stations are participating:

Station 30 – 6697 4th St. NW

Station 31- 9818 2nd St. NW

Station 35- 11700 Paseo Del Norte NE

Station 36 – 501 Bear Canyon Ln. NW

Station 32 – 1701 Arenal SW

Station 33 – 3909 Barcelona SW

Station 34 – 2801 Don Felipe SW

Station 38 – 3610 Prince SE

Station 40 – 48 Public School Rd.

Station 41 – 10838 Hwy 337

Station 43 – 4 Dressage Rd

Station 46 – 25 Frost Rd

The department’s Prevention Bureau offered tips to make sure the night goes safely: