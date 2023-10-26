ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is holding its annual “Operation Boo” event at fire stations around the county. Kids can head to one of twelve stations to pick up candy and bags. The event will start at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.
The following stations are participating:
- Station 30 – 6697 4th St. NW
- Station 31- 9818 2nd St. NW
- Station 35- 11700 Paseo Del Norte NE
- Station 36 – 501 Bear Canyon Ln. NW
- Station 32 – 1701 Arenal SW
- Station 33 – 3909 Barcelona SW
- Station 34 – 2801 Don Felipe SW
- Station 38 – 3610 Prince SE
- Station 40 – 48 Public School Rd.
- Station 41 – 10838 Hwy 337
- Station 43 – 4 Dressage Rd
- Station 46 – 25 Frost Rd
The department’s Prevention Bureau offered tips to make sure the night goes safely:
- Check the labels on costumes to make sure they are made from fire-retardant materials
- Have children carry a flashlight
- Adults should supervise lighting candles for jack-o-lanterns
- Accompany young children on their rounds and be sure to check the child’s candy before consuming