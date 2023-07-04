ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As many plan their Fourth of July festivities, Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue is reminding people of the increased risks when celebrating with fireworks.

“Anytime you’re going to mix the extra fun of fireworks and high temperatures in low moistures in the fuels, it’s a recipe for a possibility,” explained Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue Spokesperson, Lt. Robert Arguelles.

Arguelles said fires on days like the Fourth of July are to be expected, and it’s when fire departments see some of the most calls for service.

“All of our departments are on heightened alert right now. We have additional units and staffing that are up in the air as we want to make sure that we are out there, that we are doing our best to protect our citizens,” Arguelles said.

Hoping to reduce firework-related injuries, fire risks, and response times, Arguelles said they’ve assigned additional units, bringing in more resources as well as working with other agencies to help cover more ground.

“Ideally, we have 12 stations. We have two units per each of those stations that are first-out units, but on days like today, we’ll bring in those additional staffed units. We have our airboat that is going to be on the water constantly monitoring the river and the Bosque for anything from water rescues to fire potential that we see out there,” said Arguelles.

With an additional four firefighting units, Arguelles’ hope is they’ll be better equipped to cover open space areas, the Bosque and Rio Grande which are all major areas of concern.

“The areas that we want to keep as natural as possible. That being said, they’re areas that end up accumulating dry fuel loads that can potentially catch fire easily.” Arguelles said it’s important to ensure your fireworks are properly put out by dumping them in a bucket of water before tossing them out.

Bernalillo County firefighters will be out well into midnight keeping a close eye for potential fire dangers.