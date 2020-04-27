Bernalillo County Fire Dept. responds to multiple small fires west of Route 66 Casino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding to multiple small outside fires on Monday afternoon.
BCFD reports that they responded to an area on I-40 just east of mile marker 133. BCFD, New Mexico State Forestry, and the Pueblo of Laguna Fire and Police Departments are at the scene and are working 1/2 mile east of mile marker 133.
Firefighters report the fire is under control and the right lane of I-40 is shut down near the fire. Essential employees who are traveling in the area are asked to use caution as fire crews are working the fire.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites