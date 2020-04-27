1  of  2
Bernalillo County Fire Dept. responds to multiple small fires west of Route 66 Casino

Firefighters at the scene of multiple outside fires on I-40 east of Mile Marker 133 on Monday, April 27. (courtesy BCFD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is responding to multiple small outside fires on Monday afternoon.

BCFD reports that they responded to an area on I-40 just east of mile marker 133. BCFD, New Mexico State Forestry, and the Pueblo of Laguna Fire and Police Departments are at the scene and are working 1/2 mile east of mile marker 133.

Firefighters report the fire is under control and the right lane of I-40 is shut down near the fire. Essential employees who are traveling in the area are asked to use caution as fire crews are working the fire.

