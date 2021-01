ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire Department reports that crews are at the scene of a large fire in the Parajito Mesa on Thursday morning. According to BCFD, the fire involves a structure, vehicles, and trash including around 200 tires.

Crews say they have water on the fire and that it is currently contained. No injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.