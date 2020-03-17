Bernalillo County Fire Dept. rescues bicyclist from Sandia foothills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bicyclist is recovering after crashing in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains. The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports they were called out to the lower west side of the Sandias before nightfall on Monday.

BCFD crews hiked about 2,000 feet to find the person who suffered a fractured femur from the crash. Rescuers were able to get the individual off the mountain and taken to a hospital.

BCFD collaborated with New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue and the Bernalillo County SHeriff’s Department Air Unit

The department called the rescue a successful mission.