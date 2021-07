[1] Suspect injured in NMSP-involved shooting in Santa Fe State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe that sent a suspect to the hospital. That man is expected to survive. Santa Fe Police were called around 9 a.m. Sunday to a man sitting on the Rail Runner tracks near I-25. When officers arrived, they say he showed them a gun, then took off on foot. State Police say they were called in, chasing the man into a nearby neighborhood where he fired at least one shot. His name has not been released.

[2] Local woman upset how first responders handled husband’s death An Albuquerque woman is still grieving the death of her husband but she's also angry at how first responders handled her husband's death. June Wilson's husband, Norman, died almost two weeks ago. She says AFR took away her husband's dignity, leaving him nude outside uncovered for hours. While AFR says they can't give specifics, they're defending their response saying when firefighters arrive on the scene first, they will try to revive the body. However, they then leave as much evidence as possible for police and investigators.