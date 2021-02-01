Bernalillo County Fire Dept. creates firehouse tour for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy went on a custom tour of a Bernalillo County fire station Monday. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says they wanted to give back to Ms. Wendt’s class of third to fifth graders after the students honored the department for their work in the community.

BCFD lined up an ASL interpreter and created a virtual tour that offered students an inside look at the firefighter’s home away from home. In the video, students get to learn what types of rooms there are in a fire station and other things firefighters do.