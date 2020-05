BCFD contains a fire in the bosque on Thursday, May 21. (courtesy BCFD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the bosque early Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze on the east side of the Rio Grande around 5 a.m. where they prevented the fire from progressing.

The fire has since been contained and was reportedly about one acre in size. The Deputy Fire Marshal has arrived at the site to conduct an investigation.















(images courtesy Bernalillo County Fire Department)