Bernalillo County Fire Department saves dog stuck under tractor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A dog on a mission is safe thanks to some Bernalillo County firefighters.
East Mountain crews were called in over the weekend to help after a dog, who was chasing a squirrel, got stuck underneath a tractor. Firefighters were able to dig the dog out.
The dog did not suffer any injuries.
