Bernalillo County Fire Department saves dog stuck under tractor

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:08 PM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:08 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A dog on a mission is safe thanks to some Bernalillo County firefighters.

East Mountain crews were called in over the weekend to help after a dog, who was chasing a squirrel, got stuck underneath a tractor. Firefighters were able to dig the dog out.

The dog did not suffer any injuries.

